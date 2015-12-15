Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Unisys Corporation (UIS)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UIS #classaction–The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Unisys Corporation (“Unisys” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UIS). The investigation concerns whether Unisys and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Unisys provides information technology consulting services.

On November 8, 2022, Unisys disclosed that it would not be able to timely file its third quarter 2022 financial results due to an internal investigation regarding “certain disclosure controls and procedures matters, including, but not limited to, the dissemination and communication of information within certain parts of the organization.” The Company added that it expects that the results of the investigation may lead it to determine that there are “one or more material weaknesses” in its internal control over financial reporting. On this news, the price of Unisys shares declined by $4.33 per share, or approximately 48.33%, from $8.96 per share to close at $4.63 on November 9, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Unisys securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation.

