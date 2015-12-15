Kovo HealthTech Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results

+134% Year-to-Date Revenue Growth

Compared to Prior Year

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2022) – Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) (the “Company” “Kovo”) — a leader in healthcare technology and Billing-as-a-Service — today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2022.

134% YTD YOY Revenue Growth

Kovo posted 134% year-over-year (“YoY”) revenue growth year-to-date versus the same period last year driven by a combination of organic growth of its core SaaS-style medical billing software and services business — and two strategic and accretive acquisitions the Company completed in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 0.2% and 4.0%, marking the Company’s 15th consecutive positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter.

Consistent Revenue Stability

“Throughout the summer months, Kovo continued to generate predictable revenues thanks to the strength of our Billing-as-a-Service platform and the stable demand for US digital back office healthcare billing solutions,” explains CEO Greg Noble. “Although organic growth slowed slightly over the quarter due to US and global macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty, we’re satisfied with Kovo’s overall growth in 2022, and recently signed an IP licensing partnership agreement, delivering on our strategic focus to leverage our technology investment.”

Quarter Highlights:

Listed in thousands USD unless otherwise specified

Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,520 and $7,966 and 52% and 134% higher than revenues of $1,654 and $3,405 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

Revenue for three months ended September 2022 decreased to $2,520 from $2,609 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 driven by the timing of payment processing as the number of claims processed are slower during the summer months.

ARR as at September 30, 2022 was approximately $10,300, an 81% increase over September 2021. The Company is investing in new sales staff and additional marketing strategies to be implemented by Q1 2023 to augment organic growth through new channels.

Kovo continues to consistently and reliably deliver positive cash flow from its RCM operations.

Annual and year-over-year revenue growth was generated by a combination of new sales and the acquisition of new clients via M&A transactions.

The Company completed its 15th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA reflecting the long-term operating discipline with the organization. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5 and $316 relative to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $7 and $137. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 0.2% and 4.0% (three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 — 0.4% and 4.0%). The Company remains focused on driving performance with continued investment in staffing and operational excellence. These investments are transitory and required to support future acquisitions which will provide greater economies of scale.

Detailed Quarterly Financial Statements, the Company’s MD&A and related documents can be accessed at www.sedar.com

**Subject to TSXV final approval.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in Billing-as-a-Service offering SaaS-style recurring revenue contracts and software for more than 1700 US healthcare providers. Kovo helps healthcare providers digitally track and manage complex patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless way, using its industry-leading OneRev technology platform. Currently, through its clients, Kovo processes over $250 million CAD ($200M USD) in annual billing transactions for more than 3.5 million patients. By offering effective billing practices and technology through long-term SaaS-style contracts, Kovo helps healthcare practitioners get paid so they can focus on offering quality care. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co.

