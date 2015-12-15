LAPA Project (LAPA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 8, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed LAPA Project (LAPA) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LAPA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, LAPA Project (LAPA) changes the $1 trillion market for E-commerce through its borderless and fee-free marketplace that facilitates the sales and distribution of products and services all over the world with its easy payment and DApp POS. Its native token LAPA has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 4, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing LAPA Project

The Lapa Coin commerce project (LAPA Project) is designed to improve the financial and e-commerce ecosystem that includes the workforce and the market. It will transform the way everyday transactions are carried in and out, and enhance transparency by removing transactions overheads caused by the conversion of currencies, thereby avoiding possible double-spending, and provide real-time smart blockchain integrations as well as processing.

As a trust-building initiative, the LAPA Ecosystem enables the distribution, production, and merchandising procedures between shopping companies and users to be converted into data, which is shared by the community.

In addition, with Lapa Coin, an application that is a decentralized Blockchain (DApp), LAPA Project changes the $1 trillion market for E-commerce through its borderless and fee-free marketplace that facilitates the sales and distribution of products and services all over the world. Furthermore, it also allows anyone to sell worldwide via mobile phones with no payment restrictions and provides Lapa Coin commerce users with a DApp POS.

With its projects being ready to start at any time, including its lightning-fast payment and DApp POS dedicated for LAPA coin payment for zero fee, the value of LAPA is expected to be rapidly increased.

About LAPA Token

LAPA is the native token of LAPA Project. Based on Klaytn network, LAPA has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for pre-sale, 30% is allocated to founders and core team, 10% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated for legal and advisory, 20% will be used for project construction, and the remaining 20% is provided for project operation.

The LAPA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 4, 2022, investors who are interested in the LAPA Project investment can easily buy and sell LAPA token on LBank Exchange now. The listing of LAPA token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

