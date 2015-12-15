LBank Attends the Largest NFT Community in Indonesia

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 23, 2022) – LBank attended the biggest show in Indonesia, the IDNFT Academy Minting NFT Exhibition In Jakarta. This exhibition poses as a huge meetup opportunity for blockchain projects to come together and showcase the different services offered.

LBank, a top crypto exchange platform, leveraged this event to connect with several Blockchain experts, developers, crypto traders, investors, influencers, major decision-makers, fund managers, VCs, and more. The team took time to meet and explain what LBank entails and how people can use the LBank App.

The following week, LBank Indonesia introduced a Learn & Earn program run to educate users and the Indonesian LBank community about cryptocurrency and various use cases of blockchain technology.

LBank Indonesia does not only make crypto education available to its users, but the team makes the learning process fun by introducing a Learn and Earn Quiz week. This program was tailored specifically for newbies, and it features a few introductory courses on the platform’s essential features, including some core concepts about how cryptocurrency works and buying and trading them on LBank.

On October 18, the exchange team attended TradeExpo, which had interactive panel discussions and casual conversations on crypto trending updates. There were also speeches from honored speakers with impressive expertise in blockchain.

The TradeExpo also featured several activities, including educational speeches, welcome parties, and much more. Ultimately, LBank established quality networks at this event and informed people about LBank and how to get started.

About LBank

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million+ users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.

The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.

