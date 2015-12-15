LBank Exchange Will List Gather (GATHER) on November 18, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 18, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Gather (GATHER) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GATHER/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on November 18, 2022.

As the world’s first web3 dating app based on blockchain, Gather (GATHER) enables its users to swipe, match and earn with its Date-to-Earn reward system while providing in-app services such as live streaming and staking. Its native token GATHER will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Gather

Gather is a blockchain-based social media service where users can create unchangeable records of people, things, hobbies, and various topics. Especially, through the core theme named love, it satisfies people’s needs through more decentralized system which is safer than existing methods. And unlike traditional social services, it is leading more participation system through token compensation and it also awards users with more compensation. As well, it largely provides matching services and live streaming services.

The matching service is where both sexes can expect to have a date, and live streaming is a service where users can follow other users in platform and enjoy the video content they produce. Both already exists before, but the services fused with blockchain technology are very rare. Existing dating-apps are affected by stolen and fake accounts, and users do not have control for those data. And at worst, hackers may steal all their personal information. Besides, content creators are not properly compensated for existing streaming services. On the contrary, if built on a blockchain basis, all those problems can be solved, making platform more powerful through network effects.

Fraud will easily be identified via Gather’s unique verification system. The information will be saved and encrypted on the blockchain allowing the data to be shared with other DApps. This will expose the scammers, thus preventing them from creating any more harm across the whole network. In addition, each user’s behavior will be quantified depending on how valuable their contribution is to the network. More positive behavior will result in greater rewards for the user, thus indefinitely motivating continued and meaningful use of Gather.

No one computer or server will house Gather’s user data, preventing the security issues that have plagued the dating community for too long. On top of this, each user will be able to set up personal circles made up of friends and acquaintances. Dating circle members will be rewarded for getting friends to join them and contributing to a more meaningful dating experience. There’s also a unique Nearby Me feature that allows users to discover new places, restaurants, tourist points, and even people.

The entry of blockchain into the online dating industry essentially makes users search for love more effective, safe and secure. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Gather creates the first Date-to-Earn Web3 mobile app where all in-app purchases are 100% redistributed to the users.

About GATHER Token

GATHER is the native token of Gather ecosystem. It is used for all in-app transactions among users, and as reward given to users for confirming that a meeting has been held in reality or reporting feedback on mutual chemistry, etc. Users can also stake GATHER tokens in Gather app to earn passive income.

Based on BEP-20, GATHER has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for pre-sale, 25% is allocated to the team, 20% is provided for staking, 15% is provided for liquidity, 30% is allocated for building the ecosystem, and 10% will be used for marketing.

The GATHER token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 18, 2022, investors who are interested in the Gather investment can easily buy and sell GATHER token on LBank Exchange by then.

