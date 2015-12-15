LBank Exchange Will List xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the xSPECTAR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022.

Aiming to be the next evolution of the world, xSPECTAR merges the physical world with the digital world and creates an exclusive metaverse experience combined with IRL events and networking. Its native token xSPECTAR will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing xSPECTAR

xSPECTAR is a metaverse that combines cutting-edge technology to provide an immersive user experience with an NFT-powered virtual economy to unlock the revolutionary potential of digital assets.

By building the next Web3 innovation within social and business environments through utilizing blockchain and immersive game technology, xSPECTAR intends to focus on people who desire to move or trade within hyper-realistic upscale environments and have a desire to meet like-minded people, and make its network available to its community through xSPECTAR tokens and NFTs.

Aiming to be the next world revolution, xSPECTAR merges the physical world with the digital world and creates an exclusive metaverse experience combined with IRL events and networking. Its loyal users are known as xSPECTAR Agents. Every agent can express their unique identity with the avatar generator, creating ultra-realistic embodiments of each agent in its metaverse.

In addition, xSPECTAR NFTs provide the community special access to various events, digital real estate, unique privileges, and opportunities to set up businesses within the metaverse, and its token allows agents and players to purchase virtual items such as art, land plots, accessories, and apparel.

As a fast-growing startup aiming to become the most realistic and immersive metaverse experience, xSPECTAR strives to create a high-end experience where everybody can spend their free time exploring the wonders of its metaverse.

About xSPECTAR Token

xSPECTAR is a hybrid currency/utility token used throughout the xSPECTAR ecosystem. It will be used across the ecosystem by gamers, developers, and publishers, allowing agents to exchange assets while developing an ecosystem where agents share a unique metaverse experience.

The total supply of xSPECTAR is 88,888,888 tokens, of which 40% is provided for circulating, 9% is allocated for SHO-vesting, 20% is provided for XS Lock rewards program, 15% is allocated for the treasury, 5% is provided for liquidity exchanges, 7% is provided for private sale, 1.5% is allocated to advisors, and the remaining 2.5% is provided for rewards and giveaways.

The xSPECTAR token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022, investors who are interested in the xSPECTAR investment can easily buy and sell xSPECTAR token on LBank Exchange by then.

