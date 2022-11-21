LBank Weekly Listing Report, 21st November 2022
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 22, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 21st November.
For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange
Project: RXT
Listing date: 21st November
Key words: Listed on Digifinex, Probit, BSC
Official Website: https://www.rimaunangis.world/
About:
Rimaunangis Project create a digital asset product RXT Token which is here to provide a breakthrough in the Food Chain and Lifestyle industry by implementing the application of blockchain technology. RXT token can be used to access the entire Rimaunangis Ecosystem. In the future, the entire ecosystem in Rimaunangis with the use of blockchain technology will create many ecosystems that will provide many uses for access for RXT tokens as an access to financial and creative products. One of the projects we will launch is a special our own P2E Game Metaverse, NFT Collection and there will also be a special NFT marketplace for the community.
Project: USDG
Listing date: 22nd November
Key words: Initial listing, Mainnet
Official Website: https://USDGcoin.ORG
About:
USDG is to be backed in gold, stablecoins and assets when first sold into circulation, which may fluctuate in value. USDG was built from the original Bitcoin code and updated to the Blackcoin Proof of Stake for energy efficiency, security and speed.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 15th November to 20th November 2022
Name: CBK
Weekly gain: 28%
Official Website: https://cobak.co.kr/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cbk/usdt
Name: PROS
Weekly gain: 11%
Official Website: https://prosper.so/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pros/usdt
Name: BLID
Weekly gain: 15%
Official Website: https://bolide.fi/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/blid/usdt
Name: GATHER
Weekly gain: 32%
Official Website: https://www.gathertok.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gather/usdt
Name: TWT
Weekly gain: 173%
Official Website: https://trustwallet.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/twt/usdt
Name: MKC
Weekly gain: 261%
Official Website: https://mkccoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mkc/usdt
Name: FIN
Weekly gain: 1600%
Official Website: https://finlchain.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fin/usdt
Name: WCA
Weekly gain: 64%
Official Website: https://wcapes.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wca/usdt
Name: CRI
Weekly gain: 22%
Official Website: https://cosmeta.us/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cri/usdt
Name: CHAMP
Weekly gain: 1900%
Official Website: https://beta.ultimate-champions.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/champ/usdt
Name: GENA
Official Website: http://genanetwork.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gena/usdt
Name: SWC
Official Website: https://shiba-worldcup.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/swc/usdt
Name: ARC
Official Website: https://cryptoarc.info/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/arc/usdt
Weekly Listing Summary
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/145062_df02881a6496ba77_001full.jpg
