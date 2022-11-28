LBank Weekly Listing Report, 28th November 2022
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 28th November.
For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange
Project: MTW
Listing date: 28th November
Key words: Initial listing, BSC
Official Website: https://www.mtworld.io/
About:
MT WORLD is committed to creating a decentralized multiverse driven by UGC, Connect & Create to Earn. We hope to change the tradition, bring about a new revolution, and build an ecology with real sustainable value. Users access MT WORLD and get an ID Pass to settle in, and then they can have their own Avatar digital person and become a digital citizen. Buy equipment for your Avatar, and determine your appearance, luck and other attributes in each field. Gain benefits through a series of interactive and active behaviors such as creating, experiencing various games or social content, inviting users, and participating in staking mining.
Project: NEOM
Listing date: 28th November
Key words: Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.neom-token.com
About:
To solve tomorrow’s challenges, we must face them today, no matter how difficult it may seem. At NEOM, we are addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity by gathering the brightest-minded communities dedicated to reshaping what a sustainable future might look like 20-30 years from now and building it today. We are redefining the future now and NEOM is open for business. It’s an attempt to do something you’ve never done before, and the time comes when the world needs new thinking and new solutions. Simply put, NEOM will be a destination and home for those who dream big and want to join in building new models for sustainable living, work and prosperity.
Project: TOLLS
Listing date: 1st December
Key words: Listed on digifinex, KLAY
Official Website: www.tolls.co.kr
About:
TOLLS Token is Blockchain Fintech from a Perspective of Payment and Settlement. The current affiliated-store’s payment settlement method has various problems. TOLLS TOKEN introduces blockchain technology to the settlement of affiliated-store’s payments in order to solve these problems. We want to go a step further to address these problems and create a system that allows individuals without operators to easily make payments. Ultimately, we will create a system that distributes TOLLS with fees incurred by paying, and later allows to pay in kind with TOLLS. We have carefully planned for the next four years and will do our best to stabilize the system.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 21st November to 27th November 2022
Name: ASC
Weekly gain: 151%
Official Website: https://airship-x.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/asc/usdt
Name: QI
Weekly gain: 105%
Official Website: https://benqi.fi/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/qi/usdt
Name: RXT
Weekly gain: 9%
Official Website: https://www.rimaunangis.world/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/rxt/usdt
Name: USDG
Official Website: https://usdgcoin.org
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/usdg/usdt
Weekly Listing Summary
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/145928_d350b3a404e28b1e_001full.jpg
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
Visit Our Social Media：
Join Our Community:
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145928