LBank Weekly Listing Report, 31st October 2022
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 1, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 31st October.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange
Project: HALO
Listing date: 31st October
Key words: Listed on coinsbit, BEP20
Official Website: https://halocoins.com/
About:
HALO Ecosystem Consist of Metaverse Game ,Exchange And decentralized launchpad that allows users to launch their token and create their initial token sale with staking benefits to their holders and they don’t require any Coding Knowledge For this. The Unique and safest token SWAP DEX is under development and it will create a benchmark in the Dex segment. A Crypto Wallet and Own Blockchain network with zero transaction fees is under development Pipeline. So Be the Part of this Revolution as everything Revolves Around the Native Token “HALO COIN”.
Project: PRMX
Listing date: 31st October
Key words: NFT, Listed on Kucoin, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.prmx.io/en
About:
PREMA Token (PREMA) is a digital asset that supports the ecosystem of the PREMA platform and is compliant with the ERC-20 token standard for the Ethereum blockchain with mature security performance, processing power, and various durability features.
Project: MMT
Listing date: 1st November
Key words: Listed on XT, Mainnet
Official Website: https://mmtchain.io/
About:
Mammoth acts as a close accelerator for innovative technology companies in the blockchain or non-blockchain industry that requires financial power and technology, and shares the concerns of tech companies on value expansion. Therefore, Mammoth wants to contribute as a global platform that helps new businesses and discovers and fosters new businesses by establishing a virtuous cycle and expandable ecosystem through the convergence of blockchain technology and services.
Project: FSC
Listing date: 3rd November
Key words: Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website: http://fileshare.technology/
About:
The CEO of COIN NETWORK, who developed FILESHARE, participated in the production of various movie contents.Based on the experience of participating in content production, FSC was developed to mine using traffic generated during content distribution. A lot of new content is being created every day, and it’s a secure coin that’s mined as a content resource that’s never depleted. COIN NETWORK will directly operate the content platform and provide a stable mining and use location for FSC.
Project: SILK
Listing date: 3rd November
Key words: Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website: gala.com or spidertanks.game
About:
Spider Tanks is built on Web3 tech, allowing players to own their garage and earn real rewards for playing!
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 24th October to 30th October , 2022
Name: TFIN
Weekly gain: 9900%
Official Website: http://tfinnetwork.io/index_eng.html
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/TFIN/usdt
Name: CVX
Weekly gain: 76%
Official Website: https://www.convexfinance.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cvx/usdt
Name: PCHS
Weekly gain: 4%
Official Website: http://www.petchs.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pchs/usdt
Name: ASGC
Weekly gain: 70%
Official Website: http://asgc.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/asgc/usdt
Name: GOLC
Weekly gain: 225%
Official Website: http://golcoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/golc/usdt
Name: OCLI
Weekly gain: 328%
Official Website: http://goodhn11.cafe24.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ocli/usdt
Name: OSMO
Weekly gain: 55%
Official Website: https://osmosis.zone/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/osmo/usdt
Name: MBASE
Weekly gain: 46%
Official Website: https://minebase.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mbase/usdt
Name: ARNC
Official Website: http://im-possible.investments/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/arnc/usdt
Name: QAAA
Official Website: https://qommodity.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/qaaa/usdt
Name: VNXAU
Official Website: https://vnx.li
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vnxau/usdt
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/142576_e7770d00d41e4a52_001full.jpg
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
Visit Our Social Media：
Join Our Community:
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142576