LBank’s Successful Web Summit Lisbon Exhibition, Free to Ride Campaign, and More

Internet City, Lisbon–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2022) – Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Web Summit Lisbon in Portugal as a proud sponsor and exhibitor. Lisbon has been on LBank’s list of destinations for a while and it was great for the top-20 crypto exchange to finally set foot in Europe officially. The 4-day event gathered over 70,000 attendees and is one of the biggest crypto events of the year. This was also the first live Web Summit event in the past two years, giving LBank the special opportunities to connect in person with their users in Europe.

This year’s event centered around major topics such as the development of NFTs, the future of Metaverse, and, especially, where Web3 is headed. As an industry-leading force, LBank is very involved in all these sectors, both as investors and as promoters. “To be a part of this great celebration of crypto and seeing how much faith people have in the industry was very inspiring.” an LBank representative said.

LBank also had a special campaign set up for users in Lisbon. Users had the chance to get free rides in central Lisbon to get between different locations amid limited cabs and heavy traffic. “LBank Free to Ride Lisbon” was LBank’s way of saying thank you for the unyielding support from users and fans. After joining LBank’s telegram group, all users needed to do to get a free ride is to share with LBank staff where they will start and where they are headed. Every ride needs to include at least one LBank user, that user must take a screenshot of their LBank UID and send it to group managers. Cars were equipped with free LBank Merchandise, including newly designed mouse pads and T-shirts, which were given to riders. More than 20 groups of riders got a free ride between destinations.

On November 3rd, LBank hosted a successful “LBank & Friends” Afterparty with over 200 attendees. During the afterparty, LBank also hosted a panel for discussion and a roadshow for projects listed on LBank. The afterparty gathered a diverse crowd and was a great chance for people to discuss topics about Web3 and more.

LBank’s next stop will be Dcentral Miami, later this month. After exhibiting in Bitcoin Miami earlier this year LBank will again have the privilege of visiting the beautiful city of Miami and connecting with more from the ever-growing crypto industry.

