Lithosphere (LITHO) Developer KaJ Labs Disputes $2B Exposure to FTX/Alameda Research

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – November 14, 2022) – KaJ Labs is disputing the $2B Exposure to FTX/Alameda Research. The creator of Lithosphere (LITHO) announced that it unequivocally had no exposure to FTX, its trading firm Alameda Research, or charitable arm, FTX Future Fund.

Fake reports on social media feeds have reported that KaJ Labs had an indirect exposure of more than $2 billion with FTX/Alameda. This is not true. Neither is KaJ Labs looking to offer a credit facility to FTX at this time. KaJ Labs and Lithosphere have no affiliation with FTX.

LITHO

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/144102_6ece6550b4b05ab2_001full.jpg

KaJ Labs is also not offering FTX a credit facility at this time and has no ties whatsoever to FTX, its trading firm Alameda Research, or charitable foundation, FTX Future Fund. Any reports to the contrary are pure fiction.

The Lithosphere network promises to eradicate bottlenecks faced in existing blockchain networks. Lithosphere is the first blockchain to utilize embedded Deep Neural Networks to make smart contracts intelligent, while enabling interoperability across heterogenous blockchains.

###

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is the next-generation network for cross-chain applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

Media Enquiries

Dorothy Marley

Phone: (707)-622-6168

Email: [email protected]

KaJ Labs Foundation

4730 University Way NE 104-#175

Seattle, WA 98105

Website: https://kajlabs.org

Website: https://lithosphere.network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144102