Logiwa Completes Series B Funding with New Investment Partners Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL—Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel businesses, announced it has completed its Series B funding, closing a $10M second round of investment led by Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate. In total, Logiwa has received more than $26.4M in Series B capital to fuel its continued growth as a provider of end-to-end solutions for ecommerce fulfillment.

Logiwa’s cloud-based DTC fulfillment platform can increase warehouse order processing capacity by more than 200 percent and labor efficiency by more than 40 percent. This Series B financing will enable the company to accelerate development of its platform, capitalizing on market growth in high volume DTC ecommerce that requires greater flexibility and faster implementation than traditional solutions to meet increasing consumer expectations. Development priorities include additional AI-powered automation, advanced analytics and the continued expansion of Logiwa’s out-of-the-box integrations ecosystem which connects to hundreds of marketplaces, shippers, robotics and other management systems.

“We’re very fortunate to have two new investment partners join us who are bringing more than capital to our company,” said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO, Logiwa. “Prologis Ventures is one of the world’s largest and most respected real estate and investment firms in the logistics and supply chain industry and BAM Elevate has helped numerous firms navigate the complex process from start-up phase to establishing market leadership. Their financing support will help us continue to execute on our vision of DTC fulfillment excellence.”

“With the acceleration of ecommerce businesses, companies of all sizes are limited to seeking a solution that is purpose-built to manage the complexities of these high-volume fulfillment operations and new growth areas such as direct-to-consumer,” said Will O’Donnell, Managing Director of Prologis Ventures. “We are impressed with Logiwa’s software that allows companies ease-of-use with seamless integrations with other software solutions, robust speeds and the handling of high volumes of inventory.”

“The growth in ecommerce has necessitated systems to simplify and streamline fulfillment operations. We are thrilled to partner with Logiwa and NewRoad as the company scales to fulfill a massive market opportunity,” said Jamie McGurk, General Partner, BAM Elevate.

Logiwa previously announced a $16.4M round of funding led by NewRoad Capital Partners, an operator-led and demand-driven investment firm focused on growth oriented companies in supply chain and logistics and innovative consumer companies. Existing investors Valor Siren Ventures, Runway Venture Partners, Spider Capital and Launch Capital also participated in this round.

