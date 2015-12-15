Longeveron to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

Live conference call on Monday, November 14 at 8:30 a.m. EST

MIAMI, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.

An audio webcast of the call may also be accessed from the ‘Investors’ page of the Longeveron website at www.longeveron.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Longeveron website shortly after completion of the call.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has a multi-modal mechanism of action that is pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, and anti-inflammatory, promoting tissue repair and healing with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is advancing Lomecel-B™ through clinical trials in three indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Aging Frailty. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

