Longeveron to Participate in Upcoming 2022 Investor Conferences

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, today announced that Company leadership will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

A.G.P.’s Virtual Biotech Conference
Format: One-on-one Meetings
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Location: Virtual

The Benchmark Company 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference
Format: One-on-one Meetings
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Location: New York, NY

RHK 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Location: New York, NY
Time: 10:40-11:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation at the RHK 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference can be accessed by visiting “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Longeveron’s website at https://investors.longeveron.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has a multi-modal mechanism of action that is pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, and anti-inflammatory, promoting tissue repair and healing with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is advancing Lomecel-B™ through clinical trials in three indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Aging Frailty. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Investor Contact:

Elsie Yau
Stern IR, Inc.
212-698-8700
[email protected]

Source: Longeveron Inc

