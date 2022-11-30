Longeveron to Participate in Upcoming 2022 Investor Conferences

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, today announced that Company leadership will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

A.G.P.’s Virtual Biotech Conference

Format: One-on-one Meetings

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Location: Virtual

The Benchmark Company 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Format: One-on-one Meetings

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Location: New York, NY

RHK 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Time: 10:40-11:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation at the RHK 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference can be accessed by visiting “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Longeveron’s website at https://investors.longeveron.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has a multi-modal mechanism of action that is pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, and anti-inflammatory, promoting tissue repair and healing with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is advancing Lomecel-B™ through clinical trials in three indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Aging Frailty. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com .

