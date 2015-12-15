Lupo Bianco Tailored Clothing Introduces Mobile Tailoring Service

Sydney, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 17, 2022) – Lupo Bianco Custom Tailoring announces its convenient complimentary door-to-door mobile tailoring service, which allows customers to be measured for tailored suits right at home. Customers can now customise the design and fabrics of their bespoke suits during their sessions with the company’s in-house tailors.

Lupo Bianco – Image

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8935/144720_f23526aa942f388a_001full.jpg

Lupo Bianco creates great tailored suits with its experienced team of tailors and selection of quality garments. Their at-home door-to-door service allows customers to have their custom-tailored suits delivered to their doorstep within four to six weeks.

“Our mobile service ensures a relaxed and enjoyable fitting experience. Our master tailors take 18 individual measurements during your 30-minute suit fitting to ensure a perfect fit,” their spokesperson says.

Lupo Bianco ensure their clients get the right fit with their physiques and unique personalities, with over 5,000 patterns and colours to choose from. The company offers online purchasing with a measurement guide found on their website, and they highly encourage their clients to let the company’s professionals do all the crucial measuring.

The opening up of offices and the return of social events led to the company’s increase in demand. They attribute tailoring for weddings, in particular, as the primary driver of their growth post-pandemic.

About Lupo Bianco

Lupo Bianco Custom Tailoring is a Sydney-based tailoring service composed of a team of experienced tailors. Their wide range of premium quality garments and over 35 years of tailoring experience ensures that customers can access beautiful and high-quality suits without leaving their doorstep.

