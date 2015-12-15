Martin Mosbacher joins Cognito as senior advisor

Appointment bolsters Cognito’s financial, technology and sustainability expertise in the US and internationally

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Martin Mosbacher, who co-founded Intermarket in New York and led the agency for four decades, most recently as President of Lansons Intermarket, has become a senior advisor to Cognito, the specialist international financial services consultancy.

Mosbacher will principally act as an advisor to Cognito and its growing US team as it continues to deepen its presence and capabilities in the US market for financial services communications. Cognito has been present in the US since 2004, and serves a range of banking, asset management, infrastructure, fintech, and professional services clients from offices in London, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Amsterdam.

Tom Coombes, Cognito’s CEO, said: “Martin brings exceptional knowledge of the institutional capital markets and financial PR landscape in the US, and he will be an invaluable resource for advising and mentoring our team. Both our US Managing Director Andrew Marshall and I have known Martin for many years, and we know his professionalism, his authenticity and his zest for life. It’s fantastic that after a 40-year PR career he wants to keep involved and coach the coming generation.”

Martin Mosbacher added: “As a former competitor, I know and respect Cognito for its substantial expertise across financial services. One of its attributes that stands out for me is how it integrated digital marketing, social media and media relations successfully well before most of the industry.

Aside from knowing and respecting Tom and Andrew, I have met the New York team and am thrilled to be a part of it. I want to play a role in helping it further scale, particularly in the US market and with US-based global players.”

ABOUT COGNITO

Cognito is an international public relations, marketing, and strategic communications agency. It specializes in helping finance, technology and professional services organisations – from large international players to cutting-edge start-ups – grow their businesses and manage their reputations.

