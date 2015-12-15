MBIA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) today posted its third quarter 2022 financial results on its website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/financial-information/default.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, the Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Thursday, November 3 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and other issues related to the Company. The conference call webcast will be available on MBIA’s website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA’s website at www.mbia.com.

