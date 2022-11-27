Median Technologies to Speak at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2022 Annual Meeting, Nov. 27 – Dec 1, Chicago, IL, USA, With Three Presentations

AI Showcase Theater Presentation: “Enabling Lung Cancer Screening with iBiopsy® AI-based Software as Medical Device”

Median’s teams will be at booth #4849 AI showcase, to present the latest developments on iBiopsy® as well as its imaging CRO offering.

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France

Median Technologies (ALMDT) (Paris:ALMDT) announced today that the Company will be speaking and presenting at the world’s largest medical imaging conference, the 2022 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting and Scientific Assembly, being held in Chicago, IL, USA, Nov. 27 – Dec. 1.

The Company will give an industry presentation and two scientific presentations. Details of the sessions include:

Industry presentation: “Enabling lung cancer screening with iBiopsy® AI-based software as medical device”

Session: AI Showcase Theater



Date: November 27, 2022



Time: 11:30 am – 11:45 am CST



Place: South Hall Level 3, AI showcase theater

Virtual Poster Presentation: “Discordance rates on primary tumor assessment between Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) readers in advanced or metastatic esophageal cancer applying RECIST 1.1 criteria”

Session Number: W5B-SPGI



Date: November 30, 2022



Time: 12:45 pm – 1:15 pm CST



Place: East Level 3, Learning Center – GI DPS

Scientific Presentation: ”Development of an AI/ML Tech Based Pulmonary Nodule Malignancy Prediction Model: Application to Indeterminate Pulmonary Nodules and Early-Stage Cancers”

Session Number: W7-SSIN06-1



Date: November 30, 2022



Time: 3.00 pm – 4.00 pm CST



Place: South Level 4, S404

Median’s teams will be available at booth #4849, Level 3 South Hall (AI showcase) for the duration of the industry exhibition (Nov 27- 30).

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

