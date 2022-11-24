Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in November
Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:
Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting
Boston, MA, USA, November 8-12, 2022
Director Research Satwinder Kaur Singh and Director Business Development Céline Hechard will participate.
https://www.sitcancer.org/2022/home
Jefferies Healthcare Conference
London, UK, November 15-17, 2022
CEO Erik Manting will participate.
https://www.jefferies.com/IdeasAndPerspectives/Conferences/325/111621
Redeye Life Science Day
Stockholm, Sweden, November 24, 2022
CEO Erik Manting will participate. A pre-recorded company presentation will be made available by the conference organizer prior to the event.
https://www.redeye.se/events/850947/redeye-life-science-day
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577
E-mail: [email protected]
MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj
Valency Communications
Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951
E-mail: [email protected]
ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/
