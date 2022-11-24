Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in November

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:





Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

Boston, MA, USA, November 8-12, 2022

Director Research Satwinder Kaur Singh and Director Business Development Céline Hechard will participate.

https://www.sitcancer.org/2022/home





Jefferies Healthcare Conference

London, UK, November 15-17, 2022

CEO Erik Manting will participate.

https://www.jefferies.com/IdeasAndPerspectives/Conferences/325/111621





Redeye Life Science Day

Stockholm, Sweden, November 24, 2022

CEO Erik Manting will participate. A pre-recorded company presentation will be made available by the conference organizer prior to the event.

https://www.redeye.se/events/850947/redeye-life-science-day





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: [email protected]





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: [email protected]





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

