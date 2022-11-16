Mendus AB: Mendus to present data at SITC 2022 demonstrating the potential of the DCOne platform to expand memory NK cells for therapeutic purposes

STIMULATION WITH DCONE CELLS LEADS TO SELECTIVE AND STRONG >200-FOLD MEDIAN EXPANSION OF MEMORY NK CELLS

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that data evaluating the potential of the Company’s DCOne platform to improve the production of natural killer (NK) cells for therapeutic purposes will be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting 2022, held November 8–12 in Boston, MA, USA (“SITC 2022”). The corresponding SITC 2022 abstract is available on the SITC website.

Natural killer (NK) cells are a type of immune cells that can act as a basis for novel cancer therapies with significant therapeutic and commercial potential. Therefore, strategies and procedures to manufacture NK cells have attracted significant financing and investments by the pharmaceutical industry. The data presented by Mendus at SITC 2022 focus on the expansion of so-called adaptive, or memory NK cells with improved functionalities, potentially leading to superior therapeutic efficacy. The findings are the result of Mendus’ continuous research efforts aimed at applying allogeneic dendritic cell biology to design novel immunotherapies, and could lead to new commercial opportunities and new proprietary pipeline projects for Mendus.

“The conceptual data we will present at SITC stand for a series of experiments demonstrating how the DCOne platform can support other cell-based immunotherapies to perform better and reach even more patients”, commented Alex Karlsson-Parra, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Mendus. “With the more than 200-fold median expansion of memory NK cells seen in this study with off-the-shelf DCOne-derived DCs, compared to much lower expansion rates historically reported with other methods, our data could provide the basis for novel immunotherapies specifically designed around memory NK cells by Mendus and potential collaboration partners.”

Poster presentation

Title: Efficient ex-vivo expansion of adaptive NKG2C+/CD57+ NK cells from CMV-positive donors using dendritic cells derived from the acute myeloid cell line DCOne

Abstract Number: 386

Abstract Link: https://jitc.bmj.com/content/10/Suppl_2/A407

Presentation Time: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m. ET

Room: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall C

All ePosters will be available on the SITC 2022’s Virtual ePoster Hall to attendees. Abstract ePosters will also be available on the SITC meeting app and the SITC virtual meeting platform for meeting attendees. In addition, the poster will be made available on the Mendus website following the poster presentation.





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

