Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2022 Healthcare Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2021MediaReport—Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Healthcare. The Merit Awards for Healthcare were judged based on submissions that addressed various healthcare needs ranging from services to tech innovations.

“The importance of healthcare has emerged more than ever since the pandemic,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. “We were thrilled to receive the submissions that spoke to the services, products, innovations and technologies that are shaping the healthcare marketplace. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

2022 Merit Awards for Healthcare winners are:

Consumer Products:



Gold: Solta Medical

Education:



Gold: National Headache Foundation

Silver: TimelyMD

Healthcare Marketing:



Gold: J Rice Consulting

Silver: Solta Medical

Healthcare Systems:



Gold: ACES

HealthTech:

AI:



Gold: Cognosos

Security:



Gold: Forescout

Silver: HEROIC

Consumer Experience:



Gold: League

Executive Leadership:



Gold: Dan Rodrigues, Tebra

Patient Care:



Gold: Azalea Health

Silver: Gale Healthcare Solutions

Bronze: Neuronetics, Inc.

Products/Solutions:



Gold: Canary Medical

Innovations:



Gold: Care Hires

Silver: Glacial Rx

Bronze: ProVention Health Foundation

Medical Research:



Gold: Sientra

Silver: Solta Medical

Bronze: CanaQuest Medical Corp

Telemed:



Gold: TimelyMD

Silver: Antidote Health

Top Leaders:



Gold: Sientra

Silver: ParcelShield

Wellness Programs:



Gold: RTG Medical

