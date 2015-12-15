Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2022 Healthcare Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2021MediaReportMerit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Healthcare. The Merit Awards for Healthcare were judged based on submissions that addressed various healthcare needs ranging from services to tech innovations.

“The importance of healthcare has emerged more than ever since the pandemic,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. “We were thrilled to receive the submissions that spoke to the services, products, innovations and technologies that are shaping the healthcare marketplace. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

2022 Merit Awards for Healthcare winners are:

Consumer Products:

Gold: Solta Medical

Education:

Gold: National Headache Foundation
Silver: TimelyMD

Healthcare Marketing:

Gold: J Rice Consulting
Silver: Solta Medical

Healthcare Systems:

Gold: ACES

HealthTech:

AI:

Gold: Cognosos

Security:

Gold: Forescout
Silver: HEROIC

Consumer Experience:

Gold: League

Executive Leadership:

Gold: Dan Rodrigues, Tebra

Patient Care:

Gold: Azalea Health
Silver: Gale Healthcare Solutions
Bronze: Neuronetics, Inc.

Products/Solutions:

Gold: Canary Medical

Innovations:

Gold: Care Hires
Silver: Glacial Rx
Bronze: ProVention Health Foundation

Medical Research:

Gold: Sientra
Silver: Solta Medical
Bronze: CanaQuest Medical Corp

Telemed:

Gold: TimelyMD
Silver: Antidote Health

Top Leaders:

Gold: Sientra
Silver: ParcelShield

Wellness Programs:

Gold: RTG Medical

The 2022 Merit Awards for Automotive/Transportation is now open.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com

Contacts

Merit Awards

[email protected]

Related Stories

Clearmind Medicine Announces Pricing of US$7.5 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market

Junshi Biosciences Announces Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Toripalimab

HUTCHMED Announces Strategy to Focus on Late-Stage Pipeline Regulatory Approvals

Todos Medical to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call on November 15, 2022

ABVC BioPharma Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Harmony Mourns Passing of CEO Nick Zeng and Appoints Interim CEO

You may have missed

Clearmind Medicine Announces Pricing of US$7.5 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market

Junshi Biosciences Announces Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Toripalimab

HUTCHMED Announces Strategy to Focus on Late-Stage Pipeline Regulatory Approvals

Todos Medical to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call on November 15, 2022

ABVC BioPharma Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

error: Content is protected !!