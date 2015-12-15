Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2022 Healthcare Awards
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2021MediaReport—Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Healthcare. The Merit Awards for Healthcare were judged based on submissions that addressed various healthcare needs ranging from services to tech innovations.
“The importance of healthcare has emerged more than ever since the pandemic,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. “We were thrilled to receive the submissions that spoke to the services, products, innovations and technologies that are shaping the healthcare marketplace. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”
2022 Merit Awards for Healthcare winners are:
Consumer Products:
Gold: Solta Medical
Education:
Gold: National Headache Foundation
Silver: TimelyMD
Healthcare Marketing:
Gold: J Rice Consulting
Silver: Solta Medical
Healthcare Systems:
Gold: ACES
HealthTech:
AI:
Gold: Cognosos
Security:
Gold: Forescout
Silver: HEROIC
Consumer Experience:
Gold: League
Executive Leadership:
Gold: Dan Rodrigues, Tebra
Patient Care:
Gold: Azalea Health
Silver: Gale Healthcare Solutions
Bronze: Neuronetics, Inc.
Products/Solutions:
Gold: Canary Medical
Innovations:
Gold: Care Hires
Silver: Glacial Rx
Bronze: ProVention Health Foundation
Medical Research:
Gold: Sientra
Silver: Solta Medical
Bronze: CanaQuest Medical Corp
Telemed:
Gold: TimelyMD
Silver: Antidote Health
Top Leaders:
Gold: Sientra
Silver: ParcelShield
Wellness Programs:
Gold: RTG Medical
About Merit Awards
Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com
