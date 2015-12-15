Mimecast Partners With Okta to Safeguard Enterprises from Insider Threat Attacks

Flexible API Integration Automates Response Action to Mitigate Damage of Compromised Account Activity; Companies Will Demo Integration at Oktane22

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast Limited, an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced a new strategic integration with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), one of the leading independent identity providers, designed for enterprise customers to proactively mitigate the increasing risk and complexity of insider threat attacks. Building on Mimecast’s extensive library of API integrations, the integration partnership will further enable organizations to Work Protected™ amidst the proliferation of social engineering attacks targeting their hybrid workforce, customers, and supply chain. The integration of these solutions can empower strained IT teams with an expanded arsenal of AI-enabled tools and technologies that strengthen protection at the intersection of business communications, people, and data.

The increased prevalence and damaging ramifications of insider threat attacks are well-documented. IBM’s 2022 Cost of a Data Breach Report found that stolen or compromised credentials were the most common cause of data breaches over the previous year, serving as the primary attack vector in nearly 20% of breaches. They also had the longest lifecycle of all breaches, taking approximately 243 days to identify and another 84 days to contain, and resulted in an average of $4.50 million in losses. However, according to the same study, organizations with fully deployed security AI and automation experienced breach lifecycles that were 74 days shorter, on average, and cost a median of $3.05 million less.

By integrating Mimecast’s purpose-built, cloud-native email and collaboration security with Okta’s world-renowned identity access management offerings, organizations can deploy AI-enabled automation to help mitigate the impact of compromised account activity – streamlining human workflows through real-time threat intelligence sharing and automated response actions across two best-of-breed solution architectures. Optimized for rapid deployment flexibility and simplicity of use, the integration is engineered to allow administrators to seamlessly assume granular control within minutes regardless of their level of IT expertise.

“Our integration partnership with Okta comes at a pivotal time as insider threats have emerged as a critical vulnerability for the modern hybrid enterprise,” said Jules Martin, Mimecast vice president of ecosystems & alliance. “This integration is a microcosm of the Mimecast mission to extend our services beyond email and collaboration security alone. Joining forces with a fellow industry pioneer like Okta enables us to execute a vital ‘team sport’ approach to cybersecurity, building on the existing security investments, capabilities, and tools of our customers to ensure their organizations remain safe.”

“With the ever-evolving nature of the cyber threat landscape, it’s imperative that we amplify our identity access management services to address new and emerging attack vectors,” said John Grundy, Okta senior strategic alliance manager. “This integration partnership with Mimecast enables us to do exactly that, creating a holistic automation framework that empowers enterprises to enhance the efficiency of their insider threat detection and response posture.”

Mimecast, a Gold Sponsor of Oktane22, will be presenting a live demo of the integration at the annual conference on November 8-10, 2022. For more information about Mimecast’s advanced email and collaboration security offerings, visit https://www.mimecast.com/. For more information on Okta’s identity access management services, visit https://www.okta.com/.

