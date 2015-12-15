Mimecast Unveils Email Security, Cloud Integrated for Optimized Flexibility and Speed

Award-winning Email Security Leader Expands Best-in-Class Offerings with Gateway-less Deployment Solution that Streamlines Security, Increases Visibility and Enhances Efficacy for IT Teams

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced the launch and general availability of its Email Security, Cloud Integrated solution that will help enable organizations to Work Protected™. This gateway-less solution is designed to optimize protection for Microsoft 365 environments with scalable, best-in-class email and collaboration security. Typically deployed in less than five minutes, this solution is ideal for IT teams that need email security delivered the fastest way possible.

Mimecast’s Email Security, Cloud Integrated solution is designed to empower organizations of all sizes to address critical security challenges such as increasingly sophisticated attacks, an expanded hybrid attack surface, a growing skills gap and more. This new gateway-less deployment solution is engineered for organizations that want to secure their M365 environment without adding complexity or burdening overstretched teams.

“Backed by nearly two decades of email security expertise and a rich history of innovation, Mimecast is uniquely positioned to offer a flexible, gateway-less solution that helps organizations proactively enhance their security posture,” said David Raissipour, Mimecast Chief Technology & Product Officer. “With the evolving nature of today’s threat landscape, there isn’t a ‘one-size-fits-all’ email security solution designed to address the unique needs of every enterprise. Scalability is key. Mimecast’s Email Security, Cloud Integrated deployment solution enables us to scale our services so more organizations can Work Protected by securing their business communications, people, and data.”

“Microsoft 365 cloud-delivered email has become core to more than two-thirds of the world’s email communications infrastructure,” said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst with the Enterprise Strategy Group. “Despite native security and resilience capabilities included within M365, additional layered controls from companies like Mimecast are helping IT and security teams deliver increased levels of security and resiliency needed to support their business operation. This new Mimecast offering carries forward the comprehensive security solution that Mimecast is well known for, now available in a gateway-less deployment model, offering a fast-path to higher levels of security and resiliency.”

A free 30-day trial of Email Security, Cloud Integrated can typically be activated in under five minutes and is currently available to new customers located in the United States and the United Kingdom, with availability in additional countries continuing through 2023. To learn more about Email Security, Cloud Integrated and enroll in the free trial, visit www.mimecast.com/free-trial/.

