Mine Announces Advisory Board Launch, Executive and US Expansion

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – November 21, 2022) – Mine, the global PrivacyOps platform provider, today announced the launch of an Advisory Board and key leadership appointments, a week after being named a Fall 2022 industry leader by an official G2 report. All of this coalesces to signal the company’s continued scale, growing 45% QoQ and adding dozens of new customers as it focuses on widening access to and the ease of use of data privacy services.

Advisory Board

The company has accelerated its presence in the enterprise market, attaining SOC 2 Type II compliance and growing Mine PrivacyOps to a full end-to-end platform to handle broad data privacy needs. To accompany its growth, Mine has publicly launched its Advisory Board, which includes world-renowned thought leaders in data privacy law, policy, and operations. Simultaneously, Mine has attracted top talent to support its US expansion, including North America-based seniority in its Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success teams to ensure award-winning, high-quality delivery for the company’s growing customer base.

The newly hired executives are:

Daniel Goldfeld: Dany is the VP of Customer Success at Mine. Previously the Global VP of Customer Success for Perimeter 81, he managed the Global Sales Engineering, Global Customer Success, and Global Support teams. A former nominee as a top Customer Success Strategist by SuccessHacker, Daniel has vast experience leading Pre- and Post-Sales teams, having worked closely with Fortune 500 companies, SMEs and SMBs.

Gabriel Benaily: Gabriel is the VP of R&D at Mine. A graduate of Israel’s esteemed Intelligence Corps Unit 8200, Gabriel has over 17 years of experience in mission-critical, high-scale Systems & Big Data platforms. That experience spans from fintech to IoT and cybersecurity, with leadership positions at eToro, Essence Group, and Cyberbit.

Samer Kamal: Samer is the VP of Marketing at Mine, bringing over 15 years of experience in enterprise software and SaaS. Prior to Mine, he led marketing at data privacy startups Nightfall AI and InCountry, and held leadership marketing roles at Pure Storage and SAP. Samer holds a Master of Business Administration from Boston University.

Stas Michalski: Stas is the VP of Sales at Mine, with over a decade of experience in sales. After joining BlazeMeter as an individual contributor and rising to Senior Director of Sales, Stas had stops enhancing and innovating sales at Applitools and, more recently, Approve.com as VP of Sales, helping to lead the company to an acquisition by Tipalti.

The newly established Advisory Board members are:

Prof. David Hoffman – David is a Professor of the Practice of Cybersecurity Policy at Duke University. He was formerly the Associate General Counsel, Director of Security Policy and Global Privacy Officer for Intel Corporation, as well as a member of the Department of Homeland Security’s Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee. Currently serving on several distinguished tech committees, Hoffman is the Winner of the 2014 IAPP’s Vanguard Award for leadership in privacy.

Ms. Jutta Williams – Jutta is an independent Privacy/Responsible AI consultant and startup board advisor. She was the inaugural Chairperson and Head of the US delegation to ISO for AI Standards. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with a MS in Information Security, Policy and Management and the former Chief Privacy Officer for Integrated Health Delivery companies and Head of Privacy at Bolt, Williams has also built and scaled successful privacy and machine learning initiatives at Twitter, Facebook, and Google/Alphabet.

Mr. Ari Schwartz – Ari is the Managing Director of Cybersecurity Services at the D.C.-based Venable LLP law firm. The former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Cybersecurity under President Obama, Schwartz has over 25 years of serving nonprofits and government institutions as a cybersecurity and data privacy policy expert.

VP Additions

“2022 is set to be our strongest year yet, as we continue to grow our global presence, attract key talent, and roll out more features to enterprises,” said Gal Ringel, CEO and co-founder of Mine. “We’re also actively preparing for the future, with many of our engagements around continuous data mapping entering their next phase of development, putting companies in control of their data, no matter where it sits.”

About Mine

Mine PrivacyOps was created to make data privacy a reality, a platform for companies that honor the user rights of their customers. Thanks to the fastest implementation and ROI on the market, Mine PrivacyOps’s fully automated, no-code solution aims to provide companies the simplest and most powerful way to achieve compliance, offering products to automate DSR fulfillment, data mapping, data classification, and more.

Recognized as a global leader in data privacy and continuous compliance by G2, we’ve raised $21M in funding to help us power hundreds of organizations globally.

