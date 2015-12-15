Morphic Announces Participation in 2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Dr. Bruce Rogers, President of Morphic, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16th, at 10:55 AM GMT.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. In collaboration with Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

