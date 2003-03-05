Myriad Genetics to Present New Data at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Showcasing Advancements in Breast Cancer Risk Assessment and Treatment

Spotlight discussion highlights how combined risk score may lead to improved breast cancer prevention and screening strategies.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc ., (NASDAQ: MYGN) a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced multiple presentations of new data at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), including a spotlight discussion on breast cancer risk prediction.

“Genetic testing is an essential tool across the continuum of breast cancer care, enabling physicians to provide guidance about a woman’s individual risk and helping them make personalized treatment recommendations upon diagnosis,” said Thomas Slavin, M.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Genetics. “The data we’re presenting demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancing scientific research to improve patient outcomes and delivering products that provide timely, data-driven medical information to support equitable care for all women.”

Myriad Data at SABCS 2022

Spotlight Discussion: PD14-05 – Prospective longitudinal validation of a breast cancer risk prediction model in a cohort of 130,058 women

Date: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, 5:00 PM – 6:15 PM (CST)

Presenter: Brent Mabey, MSc, Biostatistician II, Myriad Genetics

Done in collaboration with researchers from multiple clinics and universities, this study assessed how looking at polygenic risk score (PRS) for women of diverse ancestries, while using ancestry-informative genetic markers combined with version 7 of the Tyrer-Cuzick model, generates a combined risk score that can help predict breast cancer risk.

Poster Session: P2-03-23 – Retrospective evaluation of outcomes in a real-world, prospective cohort using EndoPredict®: Results from the Charité registry

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, 7:00 AM – 8:15 AM (CST).

Presenters: Prof. Carsten Denkert, Director Institute of Pathology, University Hospital Marburg, Germany.

Done in collaboration with Charité University Hospital Berlin and University Hospital Marburg, this study conducted an evaluation of patient outcomes in a prospective cohort using EndoPredict.

Additionally, there will also be poster session (P6-01-24) about an independent EndoPredict study from Klinikum rechts der Isar, Technical University of Munich, Germany, on Friday, Dec. 9 from 7:00-8:15 a.m. CST. The study looked at prospective long-term outcome data with EndoPredict for women with early-stage breast cancer.

Poster Session: P5-03-03 – Variant Classification Discordance: A real-world experience of genetic test results in a community-based setting

Date: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, 5:00 PM – 6:15 PM (CST)

Presenter: Shelly Cummings, M.S., C.G.C., Vice President of Oncology Medical Affairs, Myriad Genetics

This study was conducted in collaboration with Ascension Illinois and provides a look into the real-world experience of genetic testing results that help to accurately classify hereditary cancer germline genetic variants for appropriate care.

Among the Myriad products highlighted in the company’s SABCS exhibit are:

MyRisk™ with RiskScore ® , Myriad’s market-leading hereditary cancer test that offers the first polygenic breast cancer risk assessment for women of all ancestries. RiskScore delivers a personalized 5-year and lifetime risk for developing breast cancer for women who qualify for MyRisk.

, Myriad’s market-leading hereditary cancer test that offers the first polygenic breast cancer risk assessment for women of all ancestries. RiskScore delivers a personalized 5-year and lifetime risk for developing breast cancer for women who qualify for MyRisk. MyChoice ® CDx is the first and only FDA-approved tumor test that determines HRD status using BRCA status and Genomic Instability Status.

CDx is the first and only FDA-approved tumor test that determines HRD status using BRCA status and Genomic Instability Status. BRACAnalysis CDx ® is the only FDA-approved test used to rapidly identify patients with germline BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations who may be eligible for certain targeted therapies.

is the only FDA-approved test used to rapidly identify patients with germline BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations who may be eligible for certain targeted therapies. EndoPredict is a breast cancer prognostic test that helps to accurately determine an individual patient’s 15-year risk of distant recurrence to help physicians identify which patients may consider safely forgoing chemotherapy.

Precise™ Oncology Solutions provides a streamlined ordering experience that gives providers the ability to receive summarized results for comprehensive germline testing, tumor profiling and companion diagnostic options, including HRD testing.

