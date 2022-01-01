NEC Awarded Telecom Infra Project “Requirements Compliant Bronze Badge” for Disaggregated 400G transponder solution

TOKYO, Nov 10, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has been awarded two Requirements Compliant Bronze Badges from the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) for deploying its Network Operating System on TIP’s defined open and disaggregated, optical new window400G transponder solution known as Phoenix. The software layer also provides open and standard Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and an API based on OpenConfig, which is compliant with the requirements defined by the Mandatory Use Cases for SDN Transport (MUST) project group within TIP.

NEC’s disaggregated 400G Transponder solution

TIP is a global community of companies and organizations that work together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions.

The Phoenix solution was defined by TIP’s Open Optical and Packet Transport (OOPT) project group, which is an operator-driven initiative for the development of open technologies, architectures and interfaces in the Optical and IP networking domain. Phoenix is the result of operators NTT, Telia, Telefonica, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and MTN collaborating closely throughout development, from specifying the technical requirements to evaluating solution compliance through TIP’s test and validation process.

The MUST group, which also includes additional operators Telecom Italia, Turkcell, Orange and China Mobile, defines target architecture and technical requirements for SDN based transport networks. For this particular initiative, the group defined the technical requirements for supplier Open Optical Terminals control and management API constructs based on OpenConfig data models.

Phoenix is a white box L0/L1 transponder that operators can deploy on their existing optical line systems to increase network capacity. It is based on disaggregated hardware and software components and is capable of line interface speeds of 400G. NEC’s solution consists of the NEC Network Operating System (based on Goldstone open-source software) running on Wistron’s Galileo Flex-T hardware, and is interoperable with various transceivers that are compliant with OpenROADM and OIF specifications.

NEC’s disaggregated 400G Transponder solution

“NEC has further bolstered its commitment to the development of the open and disaggregated ecosystem with the Phoenix optical transponder, which is part of the “SpectralWave WX Series” of our All Optical Network portfolio,” said Sou Satou, Senior Director, Network Solutions Business Division, NEC Corporation. “Our continued activities within TIP remain a priority for us, and this badge award will greatly support deployment of our open products to the optical transport market.”

“Phoenix is an exciting initiative in the optical network domain and we are pleased to see the first solutions achieving TIP Requirements Compliant Bronze Badges,” said Hanson Tuang, Connectivity Technologies and Ecosystems Manager at Meta, and TIP OOPT Technical Lead. “It provides a flexible model for operators to increase network capacity over their existing systems, and we look forward to more Phoenix solutions getting listed on the TIP Exchange.”

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com