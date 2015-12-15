Notice of AGM

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems confirms that its Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday 1st December 2022 at 11:30am at the Pavilion Café, Tanshire Park, Shackleford Road, Elstead, Surrey GU8 6LB.

For further information in relation to the AGM shareholders should refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the AGM Letter which have been despatched to shareholders. Copies of these documents, along with the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2022, are available for download from the Company’s website www.dxs-system.co.uk.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Enquiries:

David Immelman      (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc 		01252 719800
[email protected]
Wrecclesham House
Wrecclesham Road
Farnham
Surrey
GU10 4PS 		 
www.dxs-systems.co.uk  

Corporate Advisor

 

 
David Papworth
City & Merchant 		0207 101 7676

 

Corporate Broker

 

 
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce

 

020 3764 2341

 

Note to Editors:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.

 

