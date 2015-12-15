Now Sell USDT in Dubai Service is Facilitated by SUID

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – November 25, 2022) – SUID the leader in the cryptocurrency market in Dubai, enables foreigners and locals to sell USDT in Dubai. With the launch of this service, the process is simplified and requires only a few steps to sell USDT (tether) for cash in Dubai.

Dubai is a place that has lots of connections with the crypto world. Many well-known cryptocurrency exchanges are now moved to Dubai and it made the city hub for digital currency transactions. As the importance of Dubai grows in the region, it is essential to have a crypto OTC cashpoint where people can get cash when they need it. SUID operates to solve this issue- the demand for selling USDT in Dubai and provides unique service to locals and foreigners.

Locals and Tourists Can Sell USDT in Dubai

There are limited cryptocurrency OTC shops that enable people to buy and sell USDT for cash. SUID launches this service to enable both locals and tourists to convert their USDT to cash and cash to USDT in Dubai. Visitors can sell USDT for different fiat currencies at the office of SUID. Mainly 3 fiat currencies are available at SUID OTC crypto shop – AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham), US dollar, and EURO.

Anyone can safely and swiftly convert USDT to cash in Dubai using SUID services. The professional staff there will handle the process in the best way. Even in adverse market conditions, SUID enables you to get the best service and convert visitors’ tether to cash in Dubai just in a few minutes.

This service provides visitors with advantages that are not relevant to other crypto OTC shops in Dubai. Visitors can give their IDs or passports to benefit from the services. Also, the processing time is very short, and converting USDT to cash takes only a few minutes at the shop. More than 3 fiat currencies are now available for them- AED, USD, and EURO.

Easy 3-Step Procedure

SUID enables visitors to sell USDT in Dubai in just 3 steps which are straightforward and easily understandable. Here are the steps for you to sell tether in Dubai:

Visit the office with your ID or passport if you are local or a tourist. The location is located in Business Bay which is the center of Dubai. Calculate how much USDT you want to sell. Get your cash at the office.

The key requirement is to bring your ID or passport to the OTC shop when you want to buy or sell USDT in Dubai.

About SUID

SUID is the local crypto OTC in the heart of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. It is the fast and secure crypto shop in Dubai where you can buy and sell 1000+ cryptocurrencies including, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Axie token (AXS), Smooth Love Potion (SLP), Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT) and many other digital currencies.

Name: SUID

Address: Exchange Tower 10th floor office No 1004, Business Bay, Dubai

Phone: +971529886273

Email: [email protected]

Contact Person: Ilyas Jacobs

Contact Person title: Marketing Assistant

City, Country: Dubai, the UAE

Website: https://sellusdtindubai.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145780