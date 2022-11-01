Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

 

01.11.2022 at 18:30

 

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 01.11.2022

 

Date 01.11.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 18,500  
Average price/share 46.3895 EUR
Highest price/share 46.8400 EUR
Lowest price/share 46.0100 EUR
Total price 858,205.75 EUR
     

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 01.11.2022:

  ORNBV 886,232  

 

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

 

Antti Salakka        Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

 

Attachment

