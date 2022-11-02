Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 02.11.2022

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

 

02.11.2022 at 18:30

 

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 02.11.2022

 

Date 02.11.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 17,800  
Average price/share 47.6728 EUR
Highest price/share 47.9600 EUR
Lowest price/share 47.4400 EUR
Total price 848,575.84 EUR
     

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 02.11.2022:

  ORNBV 904,032  

 

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

 

Antti Salakka        Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

 

Attachment

Related Stories

ComplyAuto Teams Up with Cybersecurity Innovator Coro

Publication of the Number of Shares Composing the Share Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2022

Bavarian Nordic to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Investment Plan for Europe: EIF and TFG Lending Sign EUR 100 Million Deal to Finance over 4000 Businesses

Clearpoint Agency Wins 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award from Business Intelligence Group

The Access to Advanced Health Institute Develops Longer Lasting and Broadly Protective SARS-CoV-2 RNA Vaccine Candidate that is Stable at Room Temperature

You may have missed

ComplyAuto Teams Up with Cybersecurity Innovator Coro

Publication of the Number of Shares Composing the Share Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2022

Bavarian Nordic to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 02.11.2022

Investment Plan for Europe: EIF and TFG Lending Sign EUR 100 Million Deal to Finance over 4000 Businesses

error: Content is protected !!