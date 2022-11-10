As equity market volatility and economic uncertainty are creating significant headwinds for mergers and acquisitions, OutFlow launches a solution that allows investment banks to improve the efficiency of their deal sourcing and pipeline management.

Boise, Idaho–(Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2022) – OutFlow introduced its deal origination platform to offer dealmakers and M&A consultants a consistent and reliable way of sourcing new leads. Clients can benefit from a hands-off approach, with OutFlow handling the most time-consuming stages of the M&A process – finding prospects and establishing contact with them.

OutFlow Launches New M&A Deal Origination Platform For Investment Banks

Unlike traditional deal sourcing methods that involve extensive networking and research, OutFlow’s latest solution utilizes outbound marketing to find prospects, combined with precise targeting to ensure interests are matched.

A recent study by Deloitte revealed that 68% of corporate executives say they are taking a greater interest in international deal-making over the coming year. With its latest announcement, OutFlow emphasizes the importance of digital tools and virtual management of the M&A process for cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

The new solution offered by the company allows investment banks to tap into a wider pool of opportunities, with sophisticated targeting and up-to-date data improving their chances of finding suitable prospects. Each opportunity is verified by OutFlow’s experts to ensure a strategic fit.

“Start getting in front of the right targets that you want to work with,” said Matt Currie, OutFlow’s CEO. “Whether it be a specific sector, market, geographic region or size of company, OutFlow can get laser-focused on your ideal prospect.”

According to Currie, clear identification of the ideal audience is a key factor influencing deal success. The first step of OutFlow’s deal sourcing process is, therefore, the identification of the target parameters, such as industry, revenue, number of employees, and region. The company utilizes its information sources, contacts, and the latest outbound marketing techniques to generate a list of suitable prospects that match the client’s criteria. They can then contact them on the client’s behalf to arrange a meeting.

With its latest announcement, OutFlow reiterates its commitment to helping investment banks, private equity firms, and M&A advisors to consistently find new opportunities, despite the changing market circumstances and economic uncertainty.

