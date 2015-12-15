Oxford Global Resources, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires Hale International

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $52 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Oxford Global Resources (“Oxford” or the “Company”), a leading provider of specialty staffing and consulting services in the United States and Europe, has acquired Hale International (“Hale”). Through the acquisition, Oxford has entered the Workday® software ecosystem, with capabilities encompassing the full lifecycle of solutions, including new installations, post-live support, and ongoing maintenance.

Hale is a premium staffing solutions firm that specializes in providing highly skilled Workday® professionals to organizations across the United States. As a result of its exclusive focus, Hale is the preferred partner for organizations seeking the highest-quality Workday® Human Capital Management, Financials, and Adaptive Planning specialists.

Hale is a complementary addition to Oxford’s existing Information Technology (“IT”) offering. The combination marks an exciting chapter in the continued growth of Oxford’s IT practice, further expanding the Company’s capabilities around high-growth SaaS IT platforms. Hale’s founder and CEO, Matthew Cox, as well as the Hale team, have joined Oxford and will continue to lead Hale as the Workday® focused division of Oxford.

“We are highly impressed with Hale’s unique expertise in the Workday® ecosystem, and the Company’s market leading position,” commented Rob McGuckin, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford. “Hale offers best-in-class solutions to its customers, and the partnership with Hale fits squarely within our strategy to expand Oxford’s capabilities in high-growth IT platforms.”

Matthew Cox shared his enthusiasm for the combination. “We are thrilled to partner with Oxford. Together, Oxford and Hale will leverage our combined strengths to bring additional capabilities and services to our customers. We look forward to bringing our Workday® platform expertise and highly capable network of specialists to Oxford’s customers, and are excited to offer our customers access to Oxford’s extensive portfolio of additional solutions in IT, Life Sciences, Engineering, and Healthcare IT staffing and consulting.”

“Hale is a strong addition to the Oxford platform with specialized expertise in the attractive Workday® talent ecosystem,” commented Matt Lozow, Managing Director at H.I.G. “We are excited to continue to support Oxford’s management team in investing in high-growth adjacencies.”

Hale is the first add-on acquisition that Oxford has completed since H.I.G. acquired the Company in August 2021. Oxford continues to actively pursue additional acquisition opportunities, which are a core pillar of the Company’s long-term growth strategy.

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to Oxford. Azlan Advisory acted as financial advisor and Trowers & Hamlins LLP served as legal counsel to Hale.

About Oxford Global Resources

Oxford is a leading high-end specialty staffing and consulting services firm in the United States and Europe. Oxford focuses on proactively utilizing its network of highly skilled professionals to immediately connect its clients with the expertise they need. The Company is known for its unmatched ability to deliver The Right Talent. Right Now.® Oxford focuses on the premium staffing market for niche, highly specialized roles across Information Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Healthcare IT. Oxford is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, and the Company serves over 2,200 active customers in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.oxfordcorp.com.

About Hale International

Hale is a leading provider of high-end specialty staffing and recruiting services for the Workday® software ecosystem. Hale is dedicated exclusively to Workday® and specializes in providing Workday® Human Capital Management, Financials, and Adaptive Planning specialists to companies across the United States. For more information, visit www.haleinternational.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $52 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.



Workday® is a registered trademark of Workday®, Inc. Neither Oxford Global Resources nor Hale International are affiliated with Workday®, Inc., nor does Workday®, Inc. sponsor or endorse either their business or their services.

Contacts

Matthew Lozow



Managing Director



[email protected]

Robert Jang



Managing Director



[email protected]

Kyle Fitzgerald



Principal



[email protected]