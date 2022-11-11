Pertamina, Keppel, Chevron to explore green hydrogen projects

JAKARTA, Nov 12, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Pertamina NRE, Keppel Infrastructure, and Chevron have signed an agreement to explore green hydrogen and green ammonia development projects in Indonesia, primarily in Sumatra.

“The development of green hydrogen and green ammonia has an important role in Indonesia’s Net Zero Emissions road map,” Pertamina NRE CEO Dannif Danusaputro said on Saturday.

Given the existing potential, Indonesia is expected to play a key role in green hydrogen production in Asia, he added.

We are excited about this strategic collaboration because we believe Keppel and Chevron are leading companies that share the same vision of energy transition as we do,” he added.

The collaboration was also welcomed by Keppel Infrastructure CEO Cindy Lim, who expressed her satisfaction over the agreement.

Indonesia is a country with large resources of high renewable and low carbon energy potential, she noted.

Therefore, she said she is pleased to be working with industry leaders, Pertamina and Chevron, to explore the prime use of geothermal energy and other new renewable energy for developing green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

The cooperation is also meant to support Indonesia’s energy transition efforts as well as investment in new renewable energy supply chains in exploration areas, she added.

“This partnership will expand Keppel Infrastructure’s geographic footprint of creating and capturing added value from its global commitment to net zero and its energy transition,” she said.

Meanwhile, vice president of hydrogen at Chevron New Energies, Austin Knight, expressed his hope to use the shared expertise to study and evaluate low-carbon business opportunities in the region.

“Then, we must work together to find new and innovative ways to continue to produce and deliver cleaner energy for a growing world,” he said.

Pertamina, Keppel Infrastructure, and Chevron signed the Joint Study Agreement (JSA) at the Business 20 (B20) Investment Forum, which was held ahead of the B20 Summit in Bali.

B20 is the official dialogue forum of the G20 that represents the global business community.

The JSA has been prepared to explore the feasibility of developing a green hydrogen facility, with a minimum production capacity of 40 thousand tons per year, supported by at least 250-400 MW of geothermal energy in the initial stage.

The hydrogen production facility will have the potential to be scaled up to 80 thousand to 160 thousand tons per year, depending on the availability of geothermal energy and market demand.

Hydrogen and ammonia have been identified as low-carbon fuels that are an important part of the energy transition plan.

Ammonia can also be used to transport hydrogen and has the potential to replace bunker fuel as a low-carbon solution in the global maritime industry.

With the agreement, Indonesia, which has around 40 percent of the world’s potential geothermal resources, has the opportunity to utilize geothermal energy as a reliable and stable source of energy to produce green ammonia or green hydrogen.

