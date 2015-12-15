Popcoin (POPCOIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Popcoin (POPCOIN) on November 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the POPCOIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Building a fully player-driven economy, Popcoin (POPCOIN) is a play-to-earn game that will allow investors to win tokens and participate in events. Its native token POPCOIN has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Popcoin

Popcoin is a play-to-earn game that will allow investors to win tokens and participate in events.

As a game created for token lovers, Popcoin Game is designed to make players collect as many tokens as possible in order to win. Popcoin holders will enjoy first impressions of the game, and the NFT holders will be able to use their characters in the game and win rewards including POP (“POPCOIN” on LBank Exchange due to the ticker duplication) tokens and other valuable assets.

About POPCOIN Token

POPCOIN is the native token of Popcoin Game ecosystem. Based on BEP-20, it has a total supply of 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000) tokens. POPCOIN will support the P2E game development, along with the huge NFT lineup with accessories. it will also be used for giveaways and rewards on a weekly basis. In addition, there will be an in-house swap hub developed by Popcoin for investors to swap tokens.

The POPCOIN token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the Popcoin investment can easily buy and sell POPCOIN token on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

