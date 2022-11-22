Provide Capital Launches Cash Rate Plus(TM) Program

Victoria, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 8, 2022) – Provide Capital, an Australian investment company, has announced the launch of its new program, Cash Rate Plus™.

Provide Capital

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8935/143266_f9661381747a7958_001full.jpg

Cash Rate Plus™ gives individuals, companies, and self-managed super funds a competitive interest rate on their capital, tied to the official cash rate set by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The program allows clients to earn interest rates of 5.85 to 7.85 per cent with the option of monthly interest payments. It also offers different terms from 6 to 120 months to meet client needs.

“Provide Capital has always been a popular option with clients seeking more income on their capital,” says Senior Client Relationship Manager, Mario Tabone.

“Since the launch of Cash Rate Plus, we have experienced strong demand due to the general public’s concerns about inflation eroding their principal ,” adds Tabone. “Our innovative solution helps clients keep ahead of inflation.”

“Australians are moving away from the traditional options such as term deposits and savings accounts to earn more yield on their capital and they are generally comfortable knowing that the Government guarantee doesn’t cover their funds when they understand the limitations of the Financial Claims Scheme,” he adds.

The team at Provide Capital has substantial experience in investment banking, financial services, wealth management, funding solutions and asset valuations. The company has recently expanded its operations to include representation in Sydney and has found the turbulence in the real estate market is causing many clients to move to capital stable fixed interest options whilst waiting for the market to correct.

Cash Rate Plus™ is available for almost anyone with $250,000 and above to place. There are no setup, monthly, or management fees. Like all investments capital is at risk and advice should be sought prior to proceeding.

About Provide Capital

Provide Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of TPP Global Investments, an international asset manager with interests in the UK, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Australia. The company has substantial experience in credit, private equity and real estate assets.

Contact:

Contact Name: Mario Tabone

Contact Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: (03) 8618 6842

Website: www.providecapital.com.au

Source: Provide Capital

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143266