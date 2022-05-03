Pyramid Analytics Accelerates Expansion of Strategic Channel Alliances

Provider of Augmented Analytics Platform for Decision Intelligence Appoints VP of Global Partner Sales, Expands Senior Leadership Team in London Office

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analyticsplatform—Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering Decision Intelligence platform provider and CRN Channel Awards 2022 Finalist, has appointed Bill Clayton Vice President of Global Partner Sales. He has more than 20 years of enterprise software experience. Clayton has held positions with global technology leaders including IBM and Oracle. He most recently was Director of Global Systems Integrators, EMEA and APAC, at enterprise data specialist, Stibo Systems.

Clayton will expand Pyramid Analytics’ worldwide network of system integrators (SI), value-added resellers (VAR), distributors, global information services and consulting firms, and complementary technology companies from the company’s London office. The partner program is an important part of Pyramid’s growth strategy to bring its pioneering and transformative technology to customers worldwide.

Key Points:

Pyramid is actively recruiting partners, investing in partner training and development, and launching joint go-to-market programs with its partners.

Pyramid has tripled the number of partners across all geographies in which it operates over the past year: North America; the UK & Ireland; Europe; the Nordic region; the Middle East; and South Africa.

The new VP of Global Partner Sales brings 12 years of experience building partner ecosystems from the ground up to the newly created role.

Pyramid is a CRN Channel Awards 2022 Finalist in the Emerging Vendor of the Year category. The award recognises companies which have supported the growth of channel partners.

Clayton joins Pyramid following two decades of leading successful and innovative teams throughout the world in the enterprise software industry, including 12 years in data and analytics. Prior to Pyramid, he was Director of Global Systems Integrators, EMEA and APAC at Stibo Systems. Clayton served as Director EMEA Strategic Alliances at Tealeaf Technology, an IBM company.

Clayton’s personal perseverance and determination was demonstrated when he walked 100 km from London to Brighton in 24 hours, in support of the UK Blind Veterans trust. He will bring these qualities to expanding and developing the global reach of Pyramid’s partner network.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation



The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Quotes:



Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: “Bill has a strong track record of delivering excellence with high-performing partners. We are delighted to welcome such an experienced, talented, and insightful person into the Pyramid family. His arrival is another example of our commitment to significantly investing in our partnerships to make the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform available to a wider market more efficiently.”

Bill Clayton, Vice President of Global Partner Sales, Pyramid Analytics: “The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is the next big thing in augmented analytics, a category in which the company enjoys the top position in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms1, among other awards and distinctions. It’s gratifying to represent the only complete, unified Decision Intelligence platform and bring it to the world’s best analytics professionals to give the power of data to all enterprise decision makers.”

About Pyramid Analytics



Pyramid is what’s next in analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers insights for making faster, optimized decisions by providing direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

1 Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Gartner, May 3, 2022

