Rain Therapeutics Announces a Poster Presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (Rain), a late-stage biotechnology company developing precision oncology therapeutics with a lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place on December 6-10, 2022 in San Antonio, TX.

Presentation Title: Genetic alterations in breast cancer associated with MDM2 dependency and sensitivity to the MDM2 inhibitor milademetan
Authors: Francois-Clement Bidard, Diana Bello Roufai, Arielle J. Medford, Vijaya Tirunagaru, Robert C. Doebele, Aditya Bardia
Poster Session / Category: Session 6 / Treatment: Therapeutic Strategies – Novel Targets and Targeted Agents
Poster Number: P6-10-10
Session Date and Time: Friday, December 9, 2022; 7:00 AM CT
Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Hall 1

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the “Resources” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.
Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Investor Contact
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
[email protected]

Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]

Related Stories

Sirona Biochem Signs International Partnership Agreement with Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

Rakovina Therapeutics to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on November 30, 2022

Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Clearmind Announces Initiation of CMND-100 Manufacturing Program to Address its Upcoming Clinical Trial

NewAmsterdam Pharma Debuts as Publicly Traded Company Focused on Developing Obicetrapib, a Low-Dose, Once-Daily Oral LDL-Lowering Agent with Promising Safety and Efficacy Clinical Data, as a Potential Preferred Therapy for High Risk Cardiovascular Disease Patients

Oncorus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

You may have missed

Sirona Biochem Signs International Partnership Agreement with Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

Rakovina Therapeutics to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on November 30, 2022

Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Clearmind Announces Initiation of CMND-100 Manufacturing Program to Address its Upcoming Clinical Trial

Rain Therapeutics Announces a Poster Presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

error: Content is protected !!