Real Estate Attorney Michael Fletcher Joins Dorsey & Whitney as Phoenix Office Growth Continues

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Michael Fletcher has joined Dorsey as a Partner in the Real Estate group in Phoenix.





Michael focuses on business, real estate, and construction transactions as well as commercial dispute resolution and litigation. His clients include companies and individuals engaged in real estate, manufacturing, transportation, food and beverage, logistics, insurance, construction, financial services, and healthcare. His transactional experience includes acquisitions and sales of businesses, equipment, and real estate as well as lease matters, financing matters, vendor contracts, employment contracts, inter-business contracts, construction contracts, and business organization. His litigation practice emphasizes real estate, escrow and title company liability, broker liability, construction defect, construction law, title disputes, liens and encumbrances, landlord-tenant matters, homeowner’s association disputes, and general business disputes.

Michael joins Dorsey from Gallagher & Kennedy, where he was a partner. He received his J.D. from the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law at Arizona State University and his B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

In addition to Michael, the growing Phoenix office recently added Associates Brandon Drea in Corporate and Hannah-Kaye Fleming in Finance & Restructuring.

“Dorsey entered the Phoenix market intending to grow right out of the gate, and Michael Fletcher is another important addition as we continue to deliver on that growth plan,” said Dorsey’s Managing Partner Bill Stoeri.

Dorsey’s Phoenix office head Scott Jenkins added, “Michael is a well-rounded business lawyer, and that is what our clients seek in counsel advising them on real estate matters. Whether clients are taking a first look at a deal or untangling a dispute on the back end, Michael brings a perspective that looks at the whole picture and what it means to the entire business.”

