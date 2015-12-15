As the cost of medical treatment in the US continues to spiral, Recession Resister announces its latest healthcare coverage solutions for families through its partnership with LifeExec.

Portland, Oregon–(Newsfile Corp. – November 25, 2022) – Recession Resister’s latest launch seeks to address the widening coverage gap in health and wellness programs, offering members, spouses, and any dependents up to and including the age of 26, access to a nationwide network of premium care providers. The company offers members a full suite of pharmaceutical, dental, vision, telemedicine, and mental health services through its partner’s flagship LifeExec Advantage Wellness membership.

More details can be found at https://recessionresister.com/healthcare-for-families

Recession Resister Launches Health Program To Fill Protection Gap For Families

The announcement details how the LifeExec program supplements and reduces the cost of prescription medications, improves access to medical expertise beyond home state lines and expedites consultations and appointments for a wide range of health issues. The company augments the Advantage Wellness plans with expert planning guidance from the responsive customer service team.

The latest LifeExec Advantage Wellness plans offer a unique combination of no age restrictions, no restrictions on pre-existing conditions, and no limits on usage. The program provides a fully transparent solution to meeting the cost of healthcare in the US today with no hidden fees.

The new program focuses on maintaining value for consumers in the healthcare space. By eliminating the exorbitant premiums charged by insurance providers, the Advantage Wellness membership supplements standard coverage policies by offering market-leading reductions in the price of treatments and medications.

LifeExec Advantage Wellness provides concessions of up to 85% on the price of prescriptions from 60,000 participating pharmacies. Home delivery is also included. Members can now also benefit from a range of preventative services including lab testing (via DirectLabs), diabetic supplies courtesy of Rx Valet, and MRI and CT scans through One Call Medical.

Members can access vision care, dental treatment, and pediatric medical services from wherever they are in the country. Doctors are on call and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure customers get affordable care at the point of need without having to wait. The service aims to have an available physician within 15 minutes of a member’s location.

For more information, go to https://youtu.be/UVZFCwRLEnw

