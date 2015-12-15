Replimune to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that members of its management team will present in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

About Replimune
Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone with payloads added to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform has a unique dual local and systemic mechanism of action (MOA) consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment (TME) to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. This MOA is expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, and, with an attractive safety profile the RPx platform has the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339.970.2843
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
Lissette Steele
Verge Scientific Communications
202.930.4762 x 409
[email protected]

