Rimaunangis (RXT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

By implementing the application of blockchain technology, Rimaunangis (RXT) realizes the tokenization for food chain and lifestyle while planning to launch its own P2E game metaverse and NFT marketplace. Its native token RXT has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Rimaunangis

Rimaunangis project creates a digital asset product RXT Token which is here to provide a breakthrough in the Food Chain and Lifestyle industry by implementing the application of blockchain technology. Rimaunangis Sdn. Bhd. is a large e-commerce company in Malaysia that offers a wide variety of meat products and others. It applies the use of technologies such as IoT and blockchain to maximize the quality of each product that is presented, and allows its users to buy discount vouchers with RXT tokens.

There’s also Rimaunangis Lifestyle which is divided into two business pillars, Rimaunangis TV & Rimaunangis Art and Fashion. Rimaunangis TV is the first content streaming platform in Malaysia which was developed with a combination of blockchain technology. RXT tokens can be used to access special content that is broadcast on the Rimaunangis TV platform and can provide discounts in the form of vouchers for all uses on the Rimaunangis TV services. Rimaunangis Art and Fashion is an NFT marketplace that offers various products such as arts, movies, music and more. All products can be traded in the form of NFT contracts using RXT tokens.

In addition, Rimaunangis Digital has several dedicated platforms to adopt digitalization and currently under development projects such as Rimaunangis NFT Assets. It will launch an NFT-based P2E game in which all NFT assets created will be connected directly to the Rimaunangis Metaverse, utilizing the entire agricultural ecosystem through NFT. These NFTs have utilities with tangible assets such as cow and other products that are digitized into the NFT contract. Any profit or value generated by the cow or other livestock is tokenized as a reward and given to the owner of the NFT.

Rimaunangis game metaverse will be the first real world land & asset ownership platform in the metaverse, allowing users to buy, sell, stake, earn and develop NFT based land tiles which are mapped to real map surfaces. With ownership comes the opportunity to farm, mine, build, collaborate and turn peasant land into something more than the sum of its parts. The RXT token wants to elaborate and elevate the concept of the metaverse to another level that has an impact on the real world and society.

In the future, the entire ecosystem in Rimaunangis with the use of blockchain technology will create many ecosystems that will provide many uses for RXT tokens as an access to financial and creative products.

About RXT Token

RXT is a token that can be used to access the entire Rimaunangis Ecosystem. It will be the main payment instrument in this digital-based business ecosystem, including the e-commerce business for marketing agricultural, plantation and livestock products as well as the NFT asset business.

Based on BEP-20, RXT has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for public sale, 20% is allocated to Rimaunangis Sdn. Bhd., 10% is provided for Rimaunangis TV, 20% is provided for Rimaunangis Digital, and the remaining 10% is allocated to token founders.

The RXT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 21, 2022, investors who are interested in the Rimaunangis investment can easily buy and sell RXT token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of RXT token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

