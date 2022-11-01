RingCentral Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report for Eighth Year in a Row

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized RingCentral as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide report, making this RingCentral’s eighth year in a row being named to the Leaders quadrant in the Magic Quadrant report, published on November 28, 2022.

“The publication of the Gartner Magic Quadrant report comes at a critical time for organizations still developing and fine tuning their future of work vision. Unified Communications as a Service plays a central and significant role in how these companies look to not just enable, but to optimize new hybrid work environments,” said Mo Kabiteh, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “Pervasive and integrated enterprise communication are central components of digital transformation strategies. As an innovator in this space, we are proud to be recognized once again by Gartner as a Leader in this year’s Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide. We feel this recognition is a testament to RingCentral’s unwavering commitment to innovation and solution reliability.”

RingCentral has added multiple enhancements to its UCaaS offering which simplify communications, collaboration, and insights to inform business decisions, and enhance the customer experience. This includes the introductions this year of RingCentral Webinar™, AI-based Meeting insights and summaries, Whiteboard, live transcription, next-gen analytics for lines of business, and AI Agent Assist.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report, go here.

