Saint-Gobain Celebrates Opening of New State-of-the-Art CertainTeed Architectural Facility in Strongsville, Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saint-Gobain today held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new state-of-the-art CertainTeed Architectural facility in Strongsville, Ohio where it will manufacturer specialty wood ceilings systems. The relocation from its former plant in nearby Lakewood, OH to this new location has more than doubled the facility’s manufacturing footprint and will create 38 jobs in Northern Ohio.





The event, hosted in conjunction with the Strongsville Chamber of Commerce, featured remarks from Mayor Thomas Perciak, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed’s Interior Products Group Jay Bachmann, Vice President of Operations for CertainTeed’s Interior Products Group Marc Bartolomei, Team NEO’s VP of Project Management, Site Strategies, and Talent Christine Nelson, and CertainTeed Strongsville’s Plant Manager Luis Granja.

The project, which was supported by the State of Ohio through state grant funds and tax credits, will allow the company to expand its offerings of specialty ceiling and wall systems and comes as Saint-Gobain continues to roll out its global Grow and Impact Strategy, which includes expanding its presence in key, fast growing markets.

“As we cut the ribbon on this new, modern facility today, we would like to thank the State of Ohio, Team NEO, and the City of Strongsville for their constant support. We must also thank the entire Strongsville team for making this project possible and their tireless work to make the world a better home,” said Jay Bachmann, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Interior Products Group. “Our new home will provide our team with the necessary manufacturing, storage, and warehouse space needed to invest in our customers, expand our offerings, and continue to be a worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction.”

“The City of Strongsville is excited to welcome CertainTeed into our business community,” said Strongsville Mayor Thomas Perciak. “We truly appreciate the significant investment CertainTeed has made within Strongsville, as well as the new, high quality jobs they are creating within our City. We look forward to a long, successful partnership with CertainTeed.”

Today’s ceremony in Strongsville follows several other growth investments taken by Saint-Gobain to grow its business in North America in recent months:

In September, Saint-Gobain completed the acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies Inc., furthering its worldwide leadership position in construction chemicals.

In August, Saint-Gobain completed its $928 Million acquisition of Kaycan, Ltd., a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of exterior building materials, becoming the top siding player in Canada.

In May, Saint-Gobain announced a $100 Million expansion of its CertainTeed roofing facility in Peachtree City, Georgia, more than doubling the site’s production capacity while also reducing its carbon dioxide emissions.

Also in May, the company announced a $28 Million investment in its ADFORS technical textile products facility in Dublin, Georgia, creating 400 jobs over the next two years.

In April, Saint-Gobain announced a $118 Million expansion of its CertainTeed roofing plant in Oxford, North Carolina, adding an additional 225,000 square feet of manufacturing space to what was already one of the largest roofing shingle manufacturing sites in North America.

In February, the company invested $32 Million in its CertainTeed insulation manufacturing site in Chowchilla, California, increasing the location’s production capacity by 13% while also reducing its carbon footprint.

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 115 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm’s slogan “Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed,” inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings. www.certainteed.com.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021



167,000 employees, located in 75 countries



Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more details on Saint-Gobain, visit http://www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain.

Contacts

Peter Clark



Saint-Gobain North America



[email protected]