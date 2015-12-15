SCYNEXIS to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on November 9

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Conference call and webcast details:

Investors (domestic): (844) 826-3033
Investors (international): (412) 317-5185
Webcast:  Link
Conference ID: 10172836

A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scynexis.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the SCYNEXIS website for 90 days following the event.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. SCYNEXIS filed a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to expand BREXAFEMME’s labelling to include the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis, and the FDA assigned a target PDUFA action date of November 30, 2022 for this additional indication. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
[email protected]

Media Relations
Debbie Etchison
SCYNEXIS
[email protected]

