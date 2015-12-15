Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Unisys Corporation (UIS)

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UIS #UIS—The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) securities between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Unisys, with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Unisys Corporation. Shareholders who want to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by January 10, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

What is this Case About: Unisys Corporation (UIS) had Material Weaknesses in its Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting

According to the complaint, on August 3, 2022, Unisys provided its 2022 financial guidance, stating that “[r]evenue growth is now expected to be in the range of (1.0)% to 1.0% YoY or in the range of 2.5 to 4.5% in constant currency. The company now anticipates that non-GAAP operating profit margin will be between 7.5 to 9.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 16.0 to 17.5%.”

However, defendants failed to disclose that the Company’s 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated and that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance. On November 7, 2022, Unisys disclosed that it was lowering its previously stated 2022 financial guidance by a significant margin and that it would be “unable to file, without unreasonable effort and expense and within the prescribed time period, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the ‘Form 10-Q’).” Specifically, the Company stated that its audit and finance committee “is conducting an internal investigation regarding certain disclosure controls and procedures matters” and that “[f]ollowing the evaluation of the results of the investigation, the Company expects that it may determine that there are one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which may result in a conclusion that the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting are not effective.”

On this news, Unisys’s stock price fell $4.33 per share, or 48%, to close at $7.89 per share on November 8, 2022.

Contact us to learn more:



Aaron Dumas



(800) 350-6003



[email protected]

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Unisys Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contacts

Aaron Dumas



Robbins LLP



5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300



San Diego, CA 92122



[email protected]

(800) 350-6003



www.robbinsllp.com