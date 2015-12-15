Sharon Bowen, Chair of the Board of the New York Stock Exchange, Is Keynote Speaker at The Boston Club 2022 Corporate Salute, Women Taking Charge.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Akamai–The Boston Club is pleased to announce that Sharon Bowen, Chair of the Board of the New York Stock Exchange, is Keynote on Tuesday, November 15th, at its 2022 Corporate Salute, Women Taking Charge: the Economic Playbook for the Future. This hybrid event, at Akamai Technologies in Cambridge and streaming online, features a fireside chat between the NYSE Chair and Wendy Woods, Boston Consulting Group’s Vice Chair, Social Impact, Climate & Sustainability.

The Corporate Salute commences with a Welcome Address by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and results of The Boston Club’s 20th annual Census of Women Directors and Executive Officers of Massachusetts Public Companies. Following an audience inquiry session, it wraps with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker accepting its leadership award.

Sharon Bowen joined the Board of the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) in 2017 and has served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the New York Stock Exchange since December 2021. She is the first woman or person of color to serve as the NYSE Chair. She also was the first African American to be appointed as Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, where she served from 2014-2017.

Prior to joining Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Wendy Woods worked as a consultant for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and as a Senior Economist for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Lisa Prior, The Boston Club president, commented, “As NYSE Chair, Sharon Bowen has a seat at the table where conversations and relationships can change people’s lives globally. With Wendy Woods’ experience as a global leader in sustainable and innovative finance, and societal issues, we expect their conversation to be revelatory and energizing.

Full speaker biographies, event, and sponsorship details are at thebostonclub.com/Salute22.

About The Boston Club

Launched in 1976, The Boston Club represents 500 women in New England whose mission is elevating women leaders in boardrooms, corporations, ventures, and communities. TBC has facilitated board placements at Tufts Medical Center, Eaton Vance, Vera Bradley, LogMeIn, BJ’s Wholesale Club, American Tower, Guardian Life Funds, iRobot, Stride Rite, and Citizens Financial Group.

Contacts

Lisa Prior, President



The Boston Club



781-639-8002



[email protected]