Sheryl Kucer Named COO of Veris Wealth Partners

New Veris Chief Operating Officer an Experienced Operations Executive

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bcorporation—Veris Wealth Partners, an independent, woman-led, B Corp certified impact wealth management firm, has announced that Sheryl Kucer, CFP™ has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Managing approximately $2 billion AUM as of October 31, 2022, Veris is distinct in the industry for its 100% focus on impact & ESG investing since inception and for its majority women leadership team.





Kucer brings to the role of COO at Veris over 15 years of experience working with registered investment advisory (RIAs) firms in leadership and operational capacities. She most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Dyson Capital Advisors and is the former Director and Head of Client Service and Operations at Tiedemann Advisors. Sheryl also holds the Certified Financial Planner or CFP™ certification.

“I am honored to join such an outstanding impact wealth management firm as COO,” said Kucer. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with CEO Stephanie Cohn Rupp and the firm’s Partners to ensure that Veris continues to innovate and evolve while remaining a leader in the impact investing movement.”

“We are thrilled to welcome an experienced leader like Sheryl to Veris,” said Cohn Rupp. “Sheryl brings with her incredible operational and human capital experience and has a deep commitment to the Veris values of social justice, racial and gender equity and environmental sustainability.”

Gender equity has been a focus of the firm since it was first founded in 2007 and Veris is recognized as a Gender Lens and Racial and Gender Equity Investing pioneer. Representation of women within Veris Wealth Partners’ leadership is far above industry standard. According to research conducted by Deloitte, only 24% of leadership roles within financial services firms were filled by women in 2021. Veris has been women-led since inception and 70% of all employees are women. At the end of 2021, Veris was 67% women-owned and 50% of the firm’s management team and investment professionals are women.

With a mission to create an equitable, just, and sustainable world through capital markets, Veris Wealth Partners is a wealth management firm that builds customized, well-diversified portfolios that focus on creating long-term, sustainable social and environmental impact. Veris believes investors can have positive social and environmental impact across all asset classes and strategies through ESG integrated investing, shareholder advocacy, and thematic impact investing. The firm’s four impact themes are climate solutions and the environment, sustainable and regenerative agriculture, community wealth building, and racial and gender equity.

“We are at a moment in history where thoughtful and forward-thinking impact investment is needed more than ever,” Kucer said. “I am profoundly grateful to have the opportunity to align with a firm and a client community whose values so deeply mirror my own.”

About Veris Wealth Partners

Founded in 2007, and celebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2022, Veris Wealth Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced impact wealth management firms in the United States. With offices in New York City, San Francisco, and Portsmouth, NH, Veris helps high net worth individuals, families, & foundations manage, grow, and preserve wealth while aligning their wealth with their values. The Veris investment approach is rooted in our belief that investing in companies that are committed to sustainability and ESG principles can deliver competitive market performance while mitigating risk for investors.

For more information, visit www.veriswp.com.

Contacts

Stephanie Cohn Rupp, Veris Marketing Department



[email protected]