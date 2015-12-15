Sirona Biochem Signs Research Collaboration Agreement with International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a research collaboration with the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (“ICGEB”) to advance Sirona’s antiviral library of compounds.

ICGEB will immediately begin screening the library of compounds produced at Sirona’s subsidiary TFChem. The work will be performed at the ICGEB’s Laboratory of Molecular Virology located in Trieste, Italy under the direction of Dr Alessandro Marcello, an expert in human virology. Scientists at ICGEB will test the potential antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) using specialized assays developed at the centre. Previous assays on Sirona’s compounds (performed at another institution) delivered inconclusive results that prevented the company from assessing the value of the suite of compounds. To address this problem, TFChem initiated a collaboration with Dr Marcello’s team at the ICGEB. The testing in his laboratory is ideally suited for this class of antiviral agents and will provide data required to assess the potential of this program.

If the results are promising, it is the intention of the parties to expand the collaboration to further advance these compounds. Ultimately the collective goal is to create new treatment options for SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses. Sirona’s scientists at TFChem require the added expertise in virology to advance this project and this collaboration is a critical step for this program. An enormous unmet need remains in finding better therapies to treat SARS-CoV-2 and numerous other related viruses.

This initial evaluation is estimated to be completed in approximately 12 weeks. An update will be provided after the tests have been performed and the results have been evaluated.

About the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

Established in 1983 as a special project of UNIDO, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology – ICGEB is an independent intergovernmental organization with HQ in Trieste (Italy) and with additional laboratories in New Delhi (India) and Cape Town (South Africa). It counts almost 70 Member States. The ICGEB is a not for profit IGO – any revenues generated are re-invested in research and in the funding programs for capacity building in its Member States. The Vision of the ICGEB is to be the world’s leading intergovernmental Organization for research, training and technology transfer in the field of Life Sciences and Biotechnology. Its Mission is to combine scientific research with capacity enhancement, thereby promoting sustainable global development (www.icgeb.org).

The Molecular Virology Group in Trieste studies the detection and molecular mechanisms of different arboviruses and has been mainly involved in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic providing support to the ICGEB Member countries. Activities included in the formulation for protocols for SARS-CoV-2 molecular and serological diagnostics, online tutorials and reagents to be able to develop low-cost in-house assays. COVID-19 viruses circulating in several countries have been sequenced for the first time and made available to the scientific community. A pipeline for testing antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 has been set-up allowing the identification of novel drug candidates.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Jonathan Williams

Managing Director

Momentum PR

Phone: 1.450.332.6939

Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

———————————————

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem’s forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem’s business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.