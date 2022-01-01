SMEStreet and World University of Leadership & Management Join Hands for Bringing Academia and Industry Closer

New Delhi/Dubai, Nov 17, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – In order to elevate the relationship between academia and industry, SMEStreet Foundation and the World University of Leadership & Management, France have collaborated. This collaboration is expected to highlight Indian entrepreneurial and social leaders so that their professional experience can become a benchmark at a global level.

India’s success story is becoming stronger and stronger at the global level. The importance of Indian-origin entrepreneurs and professionals have become visible at almost every level. On such backdrop, MSMEs and Startups from India are also becoming well-acknowledged globally.

“With this collaboration, we aim to provide a credible global platform for India’s entrepreneurial and professional leadership.” We will work closely with the World University of Leadership & Management (WULM) for providing success stories which possess the potential of motivating their peers in their respective professional fields. Whether business leaders, entrepreneurs, social entrepreneurs or professionals, India is producing great potential that can make it’s impact at a global level. “We at SMEStreet are excited with this collaboration to provide and facilitate such level of knowledge sharing,” says Dr Faiz Askari, Secretary General, SMEStreet Foundation.

“We are very excited and happy to collaborate with SMEStreet, as this gives us access to the potential network of Indian philanthropists and professionals who can become a success story at a global level,” says Dr. Randi W Ward, Chancellor of World University of Leadership & Management (WULM), France.

Dr. Diwakar Aryal, CEO of, WULM commented, “This collaboration is considered to bring very important synergy for academia and industry. With SMEStreet’s networking and expertise and WULM’s academic expertise, we wish to create an efficient pathway of recognition for professionals. This will create success stories influential and approachable for those who wish to leverage the expertise.”

This collaboration will generate global-level dialogues and forums which will highlight Indian leadership at a global level.

About SMEStreet – https://SMEStreet.in

SMEStreet.in is an efficient and dynamic ecosystem for MSMEs and Startups. The SMEStreet Platform is a window of opportunity for every entrepreneur to enhance the profitability of business, personalized networking with subject matter experts and insightful market research data. Success Stories and high quality business networking is facilitated by SMEStreet to empower pro-business environment at a global level. The portal has over 1 Million unique visitors every month and over 3.5 Million Pageviews are registered here.

About SMEStreet Foundation

SMEStreet Foundation is created to serve the potential rich entrepreneurs, aentrepreneurs,preneurs and Professionals from Indian MSME and startup domain. Registered as a Section 8 company. The SMEStreet Foundation is aimed to bring value of knowledge and become a proactive platform of enhancing business productivity and peer to peer learning.

About WULM (wulm.org)

World University of Leadership and Management is headquartered in France and working with the visions and missions of the openness philosophy, believing that open universities are rooted in the idea that education is a basic human right, that teaching and learning need to be democratized, that equity in education needs to be facilitated and social justice.

